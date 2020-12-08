Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uzbekistan repatriates 98 people from Syrian camps

Uzbekistan brought home 25 women and 73 children on Tuesday from Syria where they had been staying at camps with other families of Islamic State fighters, the Tashkent government said. While many Western countries stall over returning their citizens, fearing possible attacks, Uzbekistan repatriated 220 women and children from Syria last year.

Reuters | Tashkent | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:44 IST
Uzbekistan repatriates 98 people from Syrian camps

Uzbekistan brought home 25 women and 73 children on Tuesday from Syria where they had been staying at camps with other families of Islamic State fighters, the Tashkent government said. A government source said last month dozens of ethnic Uzbeks remained in the Al-Hol and Roj camps in the Kurdish-controlled part of Syria "in deplorable conditions".

Kurdish fighters have seized much of northern and eastern Syria from Islamic State and have since held thousands of militants in prisons, while their wives and children - numbering tens of thousands - are living in camps. UNICEF said in August eight children had died in al-Hol, where it said children from 60 countries were languishing and COVID-19 infections among camp workers had worsened conditions.

Thousands of people from the predominantly Muslim Central Asia, where Uzbekistan is the most populous nation, are believed to have joined Islamic State, with men often bringing their families along. While many Western countries stall over returning their citizens, fearing possible attacks, Uzbekistan repatriated 220 women and children from Syria last year. There have been no recent reports on their whereabouts.

It said on Tuesday the new returnees would first enter a medical facility and then get help with jobs and accommodation. "The necessary conditions will be created for them to return to a peaceful life and fully adapt to society," It did not say where they would live.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RP Verma takes over as new member of HP staff selection commission

RP Verma was appointed the new member of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission HPSSC here on Tuesday. The chairman of the commission, Brigadier Satish Kumar Sharma, administered him oath of office and secrecy. Verma, a former engi...

Veteran British eco-activist "Swampy" blocks high-speed rail project

Dozens of police and security guards launched an operation on Tuesday to remove a veteran British eco-activist from a shaky bamboo tower built to delay construction on a planned multi-billion pound high-speed train line.Protesters erected t...

BRIEF-Halix Signs Deal With Astrazeneca For Commercial Manufacture Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Halix B.V. DGAP-NEWS HALIX B.V. HALIX SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ASTRAZENECA FOR COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURE OF COVID-19 VACCINE HALIX B.V. - SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH ASTRAZENECA AB FOR LARGE-SCALE COMMERCIAL DRUG SUBSTANCE MANUFACTURE OF AZD1222 HA...

Onus of making country Aatmanirbhar lies with industry, govt can pitch in as facilitator: Pawan Goenka

The onus of making the country self reliant in manufacturing lies with the industry and not with the government which can at best act as a facilitator, Mahindra Mahindra MM Managing Director and CEO Pawan Goenka said on Tuesday. Speaking a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020