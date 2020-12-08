Left Menu
Kerala records 5,032 COVID-19 cases,31 deaths

Out of the total infected on Tuesday, 98 came from outside the state, while 4,380 contracted it from their contacts.The source of infection of at least 517 people are yet to be traced According to the release, 37 health workers are also among the infected.

Kerala reported 5,032 new positive cases on Tuesday and 31 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the infection count to 6,44,696 and the death toll to 2,472. State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state had tested 60,521 samples in the last 24 hours.

''Currently the test positivity rate is 8.31 per cent.Until now, the state has tested 67,02,885 samples,'' the minister said in a release. At least 4,735 people have recovered from the disease, taking the total cured in the state to 5,82,351.

''At present, 59,732 people are under treatment for the disease in the state,'' Shailaja said. Out of the total infected on Tuesday, 98 came from outside the state, while 4,380 contracted it from their contacts.

The source of infection of at least 517 people are yet to be traced According to the release, 37 health workers are also among the infected. At least 3,10,345 people are under observation across the state out of which 14,141 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Among the districts, Kottayam reported 695 positive cases on Tuesday, the highest followed by Malappuram with 694, Thrissur 625, Ernakulam 528, Kozhikode 451 and Palakkad 328. One region was added to the list of hotspots, while eight regions were removed, taking its total number to 441.

