Dutch PM seen extending lockdown as COVID-19 cases resume rise

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was expected to announce little or no relaxation of lockdown measures for the winter holidays on Tuesday, after health authorities said new COVID cases had risen in the Netherlands for the first week since a late October peak. Rutte is due to address the country later in the day.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:00 IST
Dutch PM seen extending lockdown as COVID-19 cases resume rise
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was expected to announce little or no relaxation of lockdown measures for the winter holidays on Tuesday, after health authorities said new COVID cases had risen in the Netherlands for the first week since a late October peak.

Rutte is due to address the country later in the day. He said on Friday "of course things aren't looking good if you look at the number of infections" but that he would not make a decision until after a meeting with officials on Tuesday. National broadcaster RTL said the government did not plan any significant change, citing sources involved in the discussions.

There were 43,103 new infections registered in the week ended Dec. 8, the National Institute for Health RIVM said in its weekly update, up 27% from 33,949 in the week before. Daily cases peaked on Oct. 30. The RIVM called the increase in new cases "worrying" and noted that hospitalizations had also increased to 1,229 from 1,007 the week before.

The Netherlands has been in what the government calls a "partial lockdown" since Oct. 13, under which people are advised to work from home and non-essential travel and public gatherings are banned. Rutte's government, which rejected World Health Organization advice from June to recommend using non-medical masks in public places, reversed course in November and began strongly recommending them. As of Dec. 1, the government made masks mandatory.

The RIVM says they may prevent infection "to a limited extent" but that social distancing measures are more important. Dutch primary and secondary schools remain open.

The percentage of people who tested positive increased slightly to 11.6% from 11.1% even though the number of tests carried out increased by around 60,000 to 320,000. People with no symptoms who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 have been allowed to take a test since Dec. 1, after shortages eased. The RIVM said that among the 18,700 people without symptoms who were tested between Dec. 1-7, 1,923 positive cases were found, a ratio of 10.3% -- nearly as high as among people with symptoms who had been tested.

