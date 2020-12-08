FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A 90-year-old grandmother became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history.

* Germany might tighten restrictions as a partial lockdown and social distancing rules in place since the start of November have slowed, but not stopped the disease spreading. * Poland has bought over 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers, as the country gears up for a vaccination programme early next year.

* Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was expected to announce little or no relaxation of lockdown measures for the winter holidays, after new cases had risen in the Netherlands for the first week since a late October peak. * Four lions at Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19, in only the second known case in which large felines have contracted coronavirus.

* Children in Spain and Portugal could find that their Christmas presents this year reflect the pandemic as dolls wearing face masks, kits for making personal protection items, and other toys adapted to fit the times fly off shop shelves. AMERICAS

* The Trump administration sought to shore up the U.S. vaccine supply as a 90-year-old British woman became the first person outside of trials to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. * President-elect Joe Biden will as soon as Tuesday publicly introduce the health team that will lead his administration's fight against the pandemic.

* The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide more time for lawmakers to reach a deal on COVID-19 relief. * Canada will start receiving its first doses of Pfizer Inc's vaccine before the end of December, sooner than expected, with millions more to follow in early 2021.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India may approve some coronavirus vaccines over the next few weeks and an estimated 300 million people would be innoculated in the first tranche, while the country reported the lowest daily rise in cases since July 10.

* South Korea said it had signed deals to provide vaccines for 44 million people next year. * Researchers in Japan found a higher incidence of COVID-19 symptoms among people who have participated in a domestic travel campaign promoted by the government, suggesting that it is contributing to a spread in the virus.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel will receive a first shipment of Pfizer Inc vaccines on Thursday and will administer them to the elderly and other high-risk populations.

* A Cameroon man has been charged by the U.S. government with exploiting the pandemic by defrauding people seeking companionship into buying puppies online that were never delivered. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer Inc cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its vaccine approved for emergency use after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that did not raise any new issues about its safety or efficacy. * Johnson & Johnson could obtain late-stage trial results of its COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected, with the company targeting January.

* Abu Dhabi is seeking volunteers to take part in Phase 3 clinical trials of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, known as Sputnik V, in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stocks fell on Tuesday as investors struggled to keep the rally of recent weeks going with COVID-19 infections still surging and London and Brussels stuck in Brexit purgatory. * German investor sentiment soared more than expected in December on expectations that vaccines against the coronavirus will boost the outlook for Europe's largest economy, a survey showed.

* Japan will compile a fresh 73.6 trillion yen ($708 billion) economic stimulus package to speed up the country's recovery.