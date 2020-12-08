Left Menu
Coronavirus: Punjab records 30 more deaths, 500 fresh cases

Ludhiana reported 80 new cases, followed by 70 in Mohali and 66 in Amritsar.A total of 792 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,45,093, according to as per bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:25 IST
Thirty more deaths due to COVID-19 in Punjab pushed the death toll to 4,964 while 500 new cases took the infection count to 1,57,331 on Tuesday. Four deaths each were reported from Patiala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana, three from Jalandhar, two each from Barnala, Fazilka and Pathankot, and one each from Amritsar, Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur and Rupnagar, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 7,274 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now. Ludhiana reported 80 new cases, followed by 70 in Mohali and 66 in Amritsar.

A total of 792 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,45,093, according to as per bulletin. Fourteen critical patients are on ventilator support, while 163 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 33,95,729 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said..

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

