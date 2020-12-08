TN records 1,236 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 1,236 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to 7,92,788, while 13 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,822. Recoveries continued to outnumber the new infections with 1,330 people being discharged from health care facilities after getting cured, taking the aggregate to 7,70,378, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 10,588. The State capital and Coimbatore logged cases in triple digits with Chennai adding 333 and Coimbatore 122, while the rest were scattered across other districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2,18,198 infections out of more than 7.92 lakh in the state. The state capital also topped in the number of deaths, accounting for 3,885 of the total 11,822.

Seven districts added new cases in single digits, while 27 districts reported zero fatalities. A total of 65,186 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the cumulative total to 1,26,05,289 specimens examined so far.

Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT) and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based). All the deceased had co-morbidities, the bulletin said.