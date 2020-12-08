Left Menu
Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rises to 8,820, tally at 5,07,995

West Bengal reported 49 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 8,820, while the coronavirus tally jumped to 5,07,995 with 2,941 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:04 IST
West Bengal reported 49 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 8,820, while the coronavirus tally jumped to 5,07,995 with 2,941 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said. The discharge rate improved to 93.59 per cent after 2,971 recoveries were registered in the past 24 hours, it said.

The state now has 23,750 active cases. The total recoveries stand at 4,75,425. The bulletin said North 24 Parganas district accounted for 18 deaths, followed by Kolkata (16).

Of the 49 deaths, 43 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. The new infections include 710 from the metropolis, North 24 Parganas (602), Hooghly (206), Howrah (205) and South 24 Parganas (183), it said.

Since Monday, 44,230 samples have been tested in West Bengal, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 62,11,537..

