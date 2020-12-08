Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pfizer says it is committed to Canadian vaccine agreements ahead of U.S. executive order

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it is committed to honoring its agreements with the Canadian government to provide COVID-19 vaccines, in response to questions about a U.S. executive order expected on Tuesday that is meant to ensure Americans' priority access to the shots. Britons on Tuesday become the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine outside of clinical trials after the UK authorized its use last week.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:20 IST
Pfizer says it is committed to Canadian vaccine agreements ahead of U.S. executive order

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it is committed to honoring its agreements with the Canadian government to provide COVID-19 vaccines, in response to questions about a U.S. executive order expected on Tuesday that is meant to ensure Americans' priority access to the shots. President Donald Trump's executive order is intended to ensure priority access for COVID-19 vaccines procured by the U.S. government, ahead of other nations, senior administration officials said on Monday.

"We are committed to honoring our agreements with the Government of Canada," said Pfizer Canada spokeswoman Christina Antoniou. "We are a global company that prioritizes patients all over the world." On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine Pfizer developed with German partner BionNTech SE would arrive this month, and a further three million doses should be delivered at the start of 2021.

The vaccine is expected to be the first to secure regulatory approval in Canada, though the country has signed supply deals with seven manufacturers. Britons on Tuesday become the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine outside of clinical trials after the UK authorized its use last week.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs 2

Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has launched Yes Private Prime Credit Card for Indias affluent and ultra high networth individual. The product is thoughtfully curated to provide a differentiated offering with global privileges and experiences a...

Trump lawyer Giuliani, suffering from COVID-19, to attend virtual hearing -source

President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, will attend a virtual hearing this week with Georgia lawmakers over Trumps flagging effort to overturn his election loss, a source said on Tuesday.Tr...

Killing of BJP worker kicks off political storm in poll bound Bengal

The BJP and the TMC Tuesday sparred over the circumstances in which a saffron party worker was killed the previous day in Siliguri, with the former demanding a CBI probe into the incident while the state government handed over the investiga...

Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks

A day before the governments crucial sixth round of talks with representatives of protesting farmers, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a select group of union leaders in a bid to break the deadlock. Sources said 13 farmer leaders were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020