Pfizer says it is committed to Canadian vaccine agreements ahead of U.S. executive order

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it is committed to honoring its agreements with the Canadian government to provide COVID-19 vaccines, in response to questions about a U.S. executive order expected on Tuesday that is meant to ensure Americans' priority access to the shots. President Donald Trump's executive order is intended to ensure priority access for COVID-19 vaccines procured by the U.S. government, ahead of other nations, senior administration officials said on Monday.

"We are committed to honoring our agreements with the Government of Canada," said Pfizer Canada spokeswoman Christina Antoniou. "We are a global company that prioritizes patients all over the world." On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine Pfizer developed with German partner BionNTech SE would arrive this month, and a further three million doses should be delivered at the start of 2021.

The vaccine is expected to be the first to secure regulatory approval in Canada, though the country has signed supply deals with seven manufacturers. Britons on Tuesday become the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine outside of clinical trials after the UK authorized its use last week.