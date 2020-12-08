Proposed new Swiss COVID-19 restrictions not aimed at skiing

Proposed new Swiss COVID-19 restrictions not aimed at skiingReuters | Bern | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:29 IST
New restrictions under consideration by the Swiss government to tackle the worsening COVID-19 situation do not extend to outdoor sports, including skiing, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Tuesday.
The government has already announced a raft of measures designed to restrict the virus's spread in ski areas, including capacity limits on transport, but plans to keep the slopes open unlike neighbours France, Italy and Germany.
