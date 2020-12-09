Left Menu
Development News Edition

India records 32,080 new coronavirus cases

Of its 9.74 million total cases, around 370,000 are active patients, currently infected with COVID-19. Daily cases have stayed below the 50,000-mark since Nov. 8, despite a busy festival season that saw crowded markets and streets. Deaths rose by 402, the ministry said, with the total now at 141,360.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 10:07 IST
India records 32,080 new coronavirus cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 32,080 new cases of the coronavirus, taking its total to 9.74 million, data from the federal health ministry showed on Wednesday. India has the world's second-highest caseload, but daily infections have dipped steadily since hitting a peak in September. Of its 9.74 million total cases, around 370,000 are active patients, currently infected with COVID-19.

Daily cases have stayed below the 50,000-mark since Nov. 8, despite a busy festival season that saw crowded markets and streets. Deaths rose by 402, the ministry said, with the total now at 141,360.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea's Lampard hails teen midfielder Gilmour on return

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was impressed by Billy Gilmours outstanding return to first-team action after the Scottish midfielder delivered an assured midfield performance in Tuesdays 1-1 Champions League draw with Krasnodar. The 19-year-...

On this day in 2014: Kohli led India first time in Test match

On this day in 2014, Virat Kohli led the country for the first time in a Test match. Kohli made his longest format captaincy debut against Australia at Adelaide Oval in the first game of the four-match Test series. India suffered a 48-run l...

The Habitats Trust Grants announces Conservation Champions for 2020

Noida Uttar PradeshNew Delhi India, December 9 ANIBusinessWire India The Habitats Trust, founded by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, today announced the recipients of The Habitats Trust Grants 2020. The Habitats Trust...

Mizoram launches project to assist migrant workers find employment

The Mizoram government has launched a project to assist the migrant workers, who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, find suitable employment. The Rs 3.3 project under the Mizoram Youth Commission MZC christened as Livelihood Gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020