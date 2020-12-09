Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Roche is partnering with Moderna to include a COVID-19 antibody test in the mRNA specialist's ongoing vaccine trials, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday, potentially demonstrating if the vaccine is working. Roche said the test, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use approval in November, can provide quantitative evidence of the presence and levels of antibodies that develop in response to Moderna's vaccine candidate.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:43 IST
Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Roche is partnering with Moderna to include a COVID-19 antibody test in the mRNA specialist's ongoing vaccine trials, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday, potentially demonstrating if the vaccine is working.

Roche said the test, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use approval in November, can provide quantitative evidence of the presence and levels of antibodies that develop in response to Moderna's vaccine candidate. Moderna's vaccine, which in late-stage trials with more than 30,000 participants showed efficacy of 94% in preventing COVID-19, is designed to trigger an antibody response to proteins found on the coronavirus spike's receptor binding domain, the part of the virus that gains entry to human cells.

Roche said its test, conducted in a laboratory setting and requiring a blood draw, can establish a correlation between vaccine-induced protection and levels of receptor-binding domain antibodies. "This could play a role in assessing if, or when, an individual needs revaccination, or in helping to answer other clinically relevant questions," Roche said in a statement.

Until now, demand for so-called molecular tests to detect active COVID-19 disease from Roche and other manufacturers has far exceeded supply, though there has been less demand for so-called antibody tests that help determine if a person has been exposed to the new coronavirus and has recovered. Roche hopes with new tests like the one it is pairing with Moderna's trial will help boost demand for antibody tests, too.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Bison strays into residential area in Pune; rescued

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, causing panic among residents, officials said. Later, the animal was rescued after about five hours.As it has some injuries, it would be giv...

Merkel: Pandemic is shifting balance of the world economy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic was shifting the balance of the world economy, with many countries suffering economic downturns due to the coronavirus crisis.She told the Bundestag lower house of...

BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir join mayors' dharna outside CM's residence

The indefinite dharna by mayors and leaders of BJP ruled municipal corporations outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence entered the third day on Wednesday, with party MPs Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir joining the protest. Mayors...

Delhi court to consider on Dec 24 suit to restore temples in Qutub Minar complex

A Delhi court will consider on December 24 a civil suit seeking the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli, a lawyer familiar with the development said on Wednesday. The civil suit has been filed on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020