EU must move to secure trade deal, UK's Gove says

The European Union must move in the Brexit talks or it will be very difficult for Britain to agree a trade deal, senior minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday. Gove, who had previously put the odds of securing a trade deal at 66%, said he would not give any new forecasts so close to December 31 when Britain's status quo transition period comes to an end.

"I'll be hoping that on the EU side we get the movement that we need," Gove told Times Radio. "Unless we see some movement from the EU side then it will be very difficult." "The EU has to move."