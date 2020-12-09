Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish govt to ask parliament for tougher powers to fight pandemic

Sweden's government on Wednesday proposed new temporary legislation to expand its powers to fight the coronavirus pandemic, giving it greater leeway to implement and enforce lockdown measures such as closing shopping malls and gyms.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:51 IST
Swedish govt to ask parliament for tougher powers to fight pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Reuters

Sweden's government on Wednesday proposed new temporary legislation to expand its powers to fight the coronavirus pandemic, giving it greater leeway to implement and enforce lockdown measures such as closing shopping malls and gyms. The legislation, which will be submitted for review to relevant stakeholders before a vote in parliament, would come into force on March 15 next year and be valid for just over a year, the coalition said in a statement.

Since summer and early autumn's lull in the pandemic, a second wave of the virus has swept the Nordic country with infections hitting daily records, while hospitalisations and deaths have also shot up over the past two months. Under the proposed law, the government would be provided greater scope to tailor and pinpoint pandemic-fighting measures, such as limiting crowds and opening hours in stores, but also to undertake sweeping outright closures as a last resort.

"But a closure is, of course, very intrusive," Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren told a news conference. "That kind of a decision would need to be subject to parliament." Sweden has adopted a light-touch strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19, shunning the lockdowns employed across much of Europe. The government let a previous temporary law allowing it greater powers lapse during the summer, when infections were in sharp decline.

Swedish law affords governments only limited room to carry out draconian steps such as business closures. The country's primarily voluntary pandemic measures, such as recommendations for social distancing, has in part reflected that fact.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Malaysia's Top Glove posts record quarterly profit on pandemic demand

Malaysias Top Glove Corp on Wednesday posted a more than 20-fold jump in first-quarter net profit to a record high, as the coronavirus pandemic boosted demand for protective rubber gloves and selling prices.Net profit for the September-Nove...

IAEA’s data sharing committee to help collect & manage food safety data in Latin America & Caribbean

Through the Joint FAOIAEA Programme of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, the IAEA is helping to establish a Data Sharing Committee DSC in Latin America and the Caribbean to collect and manage a repository of data related to food s...

There is still the chance of a Brexit deal, Merkel says

The European Union and Britain could still reach a Brexit trade agreement but the blocs 27 remaining members are prepared to live with no deal if necessary, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.A wrestle over so-called level pl...

Govt wants to get rid of democracy, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the government, alleging that it wants to get rid of democracy. Taking to Twitter, he claimed that under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reform equals theft.Under Mr Modi,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020