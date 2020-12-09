German health minister calls for tougher COVID measures in high-risk areas

German health minister calls for tougher COVID measures in high-risk areasReuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:35 IST
Germany's health minister said on Wednesday it was important to introduce additional measures in regions with more than 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.
To curb the spread of the coronavirus over the Christmas holidays, over 60-year-olds should be provided FFP2 protective masks, which they could pick up in pharmacies, Jens Spahn said at a news conference.
