Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Oxygen leakage at Ahmedabad hospital, tragedy averted

Oxygen leaked from one of cylinders kept at a private hospital designated to treat COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat on Wednesday, said officials. Luckily, a tragedy was averted as fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and plugged the leakage in afternoon, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.The leakage occurred in the storage area of Little Flower Hospital in Maninagar area of the city.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:04 IST
Guj: Oxygen leakage at Ahmedabad hospital, tragedy averted

Oxygen leaked from one of cylinders kept at a private hospital designated to treat COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat on Wednesday, said officials. Luckily, a tragedy was averted as fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and plugged the leakage in afternoon, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

The leakage occurred in the storage area of Little Flower Hospital in Maninagar area of the city. An Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service (AFES) control room official said the cylinders kept inside a room at the facility were attached with a pipe to transport Oxygen to ICU wards.

''Oxygen started leaking from one of the cylinders at the hospital in afternoon. Luckily, the leakage was capped in time by our men. No one was injured or shifted elsewhere due to the incident,'' said Khadia. Hospital authorities told reporters that Oxygen supply to the coronavirus positive patients was not affected.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Debt funds drive inflows into mutual funds during Nov: Report

Despite the equity funds seeing outflow for the fifth consecutive month, the overall inflows into mutual funds crossed Rs 30 lakh crore for the first time in November, driven by open-ended debt funds and mark-to-market gains after a rally i...

PM Modi, Uzbekistan President to hold virtual summit, discuss bilateral cooperation

A virtual summit will be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on December 11 in which the two leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of In...

Two held with mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh in Mumbai

The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers for alleged possession of mephedrone MD worth Rs 12 lakh in suburban Santacruz here, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branchs unit-9 laid a trap at Daulat Nagar bus s...

Priests to recite Tamil Tiruppavai stanzas at Tirumala temple from Dec 17

Sacred Tamil Tiruppavai verses will be recited in place of customary Sanskrit Suprabhatham hymns by priests early each day at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Dhanurmasam month, commencing from December 17 to January 14, a senior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020