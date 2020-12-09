Guj: Oxygen leakage at Ahmedabad hospital, tragedy averted

Oxygen leaked from one of cylinders kept at a private hospital designated to treat COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat on Wednesday, said officials. Luckily, a tragedy was averted as fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and plugged the leakage in afternoon, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

The leakage occurred in the storage area of Little Flower Hospital in Maninagar area of the city. An Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service (AFES) control room official said the cylinders kept inside a room at the facility were attached with a pipe to transport Oxygen to ICU wards.

''Oxygen started leaking from one of the cylinders at the hospital in afternoon. Luckily, the leakage was capped in time by our men. No one was injured or shifted elsewhere due to the incident,'' said Khadia. Hospital authorities told reporters that Oxygen supply to the coronavirus positive patients was not affected.