Delhi recorded 2,463 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with over 72,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate dropped to 3.42 per cent, authorities said. Fifty fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,813, the bulletin said.The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 20,546 from 22,310, the previous day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:14 IST
COVID-19: Delhi records 2,463 fresh cases; positivity rate 3.42 per cent

Delhi recorded 2,463 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with over 72,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate dropped to 3.42 per cent, authorities said. The positivity rate on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday had dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent respectively. However, on Tuesday it had risen again to 4.23 per cent.

These fresh cases came out of 72,079 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,976 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Fifty fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,813, the bulletin said.

The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 20,546 from 22,310, the previous day. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 5,99,575.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

