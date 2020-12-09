21 more COVID-19 deaths in UP, 1381 fresh cases

Left Menu
Of the 1,381 fresh COVID-19 cases, 195 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 113 in Varanasi and 102 in Ghaziabad.As many as 2,022 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. So far, 5,30,854 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, the statement said.

Updated: 09-12-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 7,987, while 1,381 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,59,409. Five deaths were reported from Lucknow, followed by 2 each in Kanpur, Prayagraj and Barabanki. Of the 1,381 fresh COVID-19 cases, 195 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 113 in Varanasi and 102 in Ghaziabad.

As many as 2,022 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. So far, 5,30,854 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, the statement said. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 20,568. In the past 24 hours, more than 1.44 lakh people have been tested for COVID-19.

