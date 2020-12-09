4,981 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 75 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday rose to 18,64,348 as it recorded 4,981 new cases, a state health official said. With 75 new fatalities, the death toll reached 47,902, he said.

A total of 5,111 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recovered cases in the state to 17,42,191. There are 73,166 active patients in the state.

Mumbai city reported 716 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,87,898, while its death toll rose to 10,929 with 15 deaths being reported during the day. The state has so far conducted 1,14,47,723 coronavirus tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,64,348, new cases: 4,981, death toll: 47,902, discharged: 17,42,191, active cases: 73,166, people tested so far: 1,14,47,723..