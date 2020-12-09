COVID-19: Haryana reports 26 deaths, 1,400 fresh cases

Twenty-six more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Haryana, bringing the death toll to 2,650 on Wednesday, while 1,400 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,48,079, according to a bulletin. The new fatalities included eight from Faridabad, five from Hisar and three each from Gurugram and Jhajjar, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in fresh COVID-19 cases included Gurugram (436) and Faridabad (218). The state has an active COVID-19 case count of 11,733 and a recovery rate of 94.20 per cent, according to the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD CK