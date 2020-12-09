617 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, death toll nears 5K
Mohali reported 125 new cases, followed by 70 in Jalandhar and 64 in Amritsar.A total of 530 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the recovery count to 1,45,623, according to the bulletin.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:04 IST
The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 4,980 in Punjab with 16 more fatalities, while 617 new cases raised the infection tally to 1,57,928 on Wednesday, according to a bulletin. Six new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were reported from Jalandhar; two each from Mohali and Tarn Taran and one each from Barnala, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Patiala, Rupnagar and Sangrur, according to the medical bulletin.
There are 7,325 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said. Mohali reported 125 new cases, followed by 70 in Jalandhar and 64 in Amritsar.
A total of 530 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the recovery count to 1,45,623, according to the bulletin. Twenty-two critical COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support while 155 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
A total of 34,23,632 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD CK.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tarn Taran