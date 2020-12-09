617 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, death toll nears 5K

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 4,980 in Punjab with 16 more fatalities, while 617 new cases raised the infection tally to 1,57,928 on Wednesday, according to a bulletin. Six new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were reported from Jalandhar; two each from Mohali and Tarn Taran and one each from Barnala, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Patiala, Rupnagar and Sangrur, according to the medical bulletin.

There are 7,325 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said. Mohali reported 125 new cases, followed by 70 in Jalandhar and 64 in Amritsar.

A total of 530 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the recovery count to 1,45,623, according to the bulletin. Twenty-two critical COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support while 155 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 34,23,632 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD CK.