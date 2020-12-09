Left Menu
EU budget spat needs solving before climate deal, official says

Updated: 09-12-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:31 IST
European Union leaders will struggle to reach a deal this week on a new target to slash greenhouse gases unless they first resolve a budget dispute, a senior EU official said on Wednesday.

Leaders will discuss a more ambitious 2030 EU climate target when they meet in Brussels on Thursday. Striking a climate deal could depend on whether they first resolve a dispute over the bloc's budget for 2021-2027, which Poland and Hungary are blocking over upholding democratic standards.

"If you have no agreement on the first one, then it's more difficult to solve the other one," the senior official said, adding that if the budget is not in place, some countries will lack the EU funding they need to cut emissions.

