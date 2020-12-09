Left Menu
COVID-19: 83 fresh cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 83 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 18,322, while one more death pushed the toll to 297. As many as 1,55,643 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,36,480 tested negative while reports of 156 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD DPB

Updated: 09-12-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:43 IST
COVID-19: 83 fresh cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 83 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 18,322, while one more death pushed the toll to 297. The city has 897 active COVID-19 cases, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 147 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 17,128, the bulletin said. As many as 1,55,643 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,36,480 tested negative while reports of 156 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD DPB

