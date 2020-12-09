MP's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,272, death toll by eight

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 1,272 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection count to 2,18,574, health officials said. With the virus claiming eight more lives in the state, the death toll rose to 3,366, they said.

A total of 1,323 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which pushed MP's overall recovery count to 2,01,987. Of the new fatalities, four died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Damoh and Sheopur, the official said.

Out of the 1,272 new cases, Indore accounted for 495 and Bhopal 316. The number of cases in Indore rose to 46,971, including 796 deaths, while Bhopal's count stood at 34,841 with 535 fatalities.

Indore now has 5,168 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 3,126. As 29,497 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted so far rose to around 40.21 lakh.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,18,574; new cases 1,272; death toll 3,366; recovered 2,01,987; active cases 13,221 and the number of people tested so far 40,21,034..