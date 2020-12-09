Left Menu
Guj reports 1,318 new COVID-19 cases, 1,550 recover; 13 die

A total of 60,661 samples were tested in the day, taking the the count of tests conducted so far to 84,32,094.In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the overall COVID-19 caseload stood at 3,326, while the number of recoveries is 3,302, officials said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:55 IST
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,22,811 on Wednesday with the addition of 1,318 fresh cases, the state health department said. The death toll due to the infection went up by 13, including eight in Ahmedabad, to 4,123, it said.

A total of 1,550 patients got discharge during the day, which pushed the recovery count in the state to 2,04,661, at the rate of 91.85 per cent, the department said in a release. The number of active cases in the state stood at 14,027.

Ahmedabad reported 280 new cases, followed by 212 in Surat, 175 in Vadodara and 135 in Rajkot. Among other districts, Gandhinagar recorded 57 new cases, Mehsana 52, Banaskantha 41, Jamnagar and Patan 40 each, Kheda 28, Amreli 23, Junagadh and Bhavnagar 22 each, Panchmahal and Sabarkantha 21 each, Surendranagar 19, Kutch and Morbi 18 each, Narmada 17, Mahisagar 13, etc.

Among the 13 fresh deaths, besides Ahmedabad, two fatalities occurred in Surat, while one person each succumbed in Amreli, Banaskantha and Rajkot, department said. A total of 60,661 samples were tested in the day, taking the the count of tests conducted so far to 84,32,094.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the overall COVID-19 caseload stood at 3,326, while the number of recoveries is 3,302, officials said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,22,811, new cases 1,318, deaths 4,123, active cases 14,027 and people tested so far 84,32,094.

