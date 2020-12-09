Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields rise; Portugal's 10-year yield hovers around zero

"It seems odd to me that the market is looking around such a large corner in terms of apparently trading the optimistic long-run impact of the vaccine and ignoring the clearly deteriorating situation on the ground currently," said Richard McGuire, rates strategist at Rabobank, citing record-high COVID-19 infections in the United States. At 1605 GMT, Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was at -0.606%, up nearly one basis point on the day.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:06 IST
Euro zone bond yields rise; Portugal's 10-year yield hovers around zero
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Core euro zone bond yields picked up on Wednesday as global equities resumed their risk-on rally, but analysts expected yields to extend their downward trend given near-term pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell below -0.6%, its lowest in a month, and Portugal's 10-year bond yield turned negative for the first time on record, driven by risk aversion in global markets and ECB bond-buying.

That move eased on Wednesday, as global market sentiment was boosted by optimism over COVID-19 vaccines and hopes for progress in fiscal stimulus negotiations in Washington. But analysts expected bond yields to continue to fall. "It seems odd to me that the market is looking around such a large corner in terms of apparently trading the optimistic long-run impact of the vaccine and ignoring the clearly deteriorating situation on the ground currently," said Richard McGuire, rates strategist at Rabobank, citing record-high COVID-19 infections in the United States.

At 1605 GMT, Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was at -0.606%, up nearly one basis point on the day. Rabobank expects the Bund yield to fall to -0.65% by the end of the year.

Commerzbank's head of interest rate strategy wrote in a note to clients that the Bund rally should continue and recommended buying on dips. Portugal's 10-year bond yield, which fell on Wednesday to a record low of -0.01%, returned to positive territory during the morning, then dipped back below zero. At 1625 GMT, it was at -0.015%, down one basis point on the day.

Spain's 10-year yield was at 0.021%, down nearly one bp as well. "Given the moves yesterday, Spain might be next to join the negative rates club," wrote Deutsche Bank strategists.

The European Central Bank is expected to announce further monetary stimulus when it meets on Thursday, which will drive yields lower. "As rates markets turn gloomier, that ECB will have a hard time eliciting a dovish market reaction when it unleashes further stimulus tomorrow as widely expected, even as we expect the package itself to be generous," wrote ING strategists.

The two-day European Council meeting also starts on Thursday, where leaders will discuss Hungary and Poland's veto on 1.8 trillion euros ($2.18 trillion) of funding. Poland and Hungary have preliminarily accepted an EU budget proposal from the EU's Germany presidency and are awaiting further approval from the Netherlands and other sceptical member states, a Polish senior government official said. ($1 = 0.8254 euros)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing's 737 MAX is quietly flying again in Brazil with little fanfare

Boeing Cos 737 MAX plane on Wednesday quietly restarted commercial flights in Brazil, the first country in the world to do so, 20 months after the aircraft was grounded worldwide by regulators following two deadly crashes that killed hundre...

PM-WANI will revolutionise tech world: Modi

Calling the PM-WANI scheme cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve Wi-Fi availability across the length and breath of India. I...

JKTDC organises art exhibition to empower young women artists in Kashmir

In a bid to empower womenfolk in Kashmir valley, Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Development Corporation JKTDC had organised an art exhibition on Wednesday. JKTDC has provided a great platform, I make candles at home, Kashmiri girls have many tal...

TN CM visits rain-hit regions, says over 80,000 hectares of crops affected

Eds Upgrading adding details Nagapattinam TN, Dec 9 PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday inspected the damage due to the rains here and in other adjoining regions, distributed relief to people and said crops in over 80,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020