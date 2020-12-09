Left Menu
Ahmedabad district adds 280 new COVID-19 cases; 293 recover

Bed occupancy in private hospitals requisitioned for the treatment of COVID-19 patients now stands at 61.2 per cent with 2,092 out of 3,416 beds remaining occupied.A total of 174 beds remained occupied while 72 beds are available in ICUS with ventilators.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:08 IST
Ahmedabad district on Wednesday reported 280 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 52,910, the Gujarat health department said. With eight more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the toll in the district went up to 2,145.

At 293, the number of recoveries exceeded the fresh cases in the district. The count of recoveries now stands at 47,702, the department said. Ahmedabad city's north-west zone now has 474 active cases, followed by 459 in the west zone and 422 in the south- west zone, said the city civic body.

The number of micro containment areas in the city hasfallen to 170 now. Bed occupancy in private hospitals requisitioned for the treatment of COVID-19 patients now stands at 61.2 per cent with 2,092 out of 3,416 beds remaining occupied.

A total of 174 beds remained occupied while 72 beds are available in ICUS with ventilators. 352 beds remained occupied while 151 beds are available in ICUs without ventilators, said the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association in its latest update..

