Firozabad: Newly-wed, 8 others test COVID-19 positive after groom dies

Nine members of a family including a newlywed woman have been diagnosed with the deadly COVID-19 infection after the groom, who was not tested for coronavirus, died days after the marriage, officials said on Wednesday. Chief Medical Officer Dr Nita Kulshrestha said the youth, who belonged to Nagla Savanti village in Jasrana area, had got married around 10 days ago.

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:56 IST
Nine members of a family including a newlywed woman have been diagnosed with the deadly COVID-19 infection after the groom, who was not tested for coronavirus, died days after the marriage, officials said on Wednesday. Chief Medical Officer Dr Nita Kulshrestha said the youth, who belonged to Nagla Savanti village in Jasrana area, had got married around 10 days ago. ''Immediately after that, he got unwell, and he died on December 4,'' she said, adding that he was not tested for the coronavirus infection, so it cannot be said if he fell prey to COVID-19. However, his family members were tested for possible infection, she said.

''In the test, nine people including the bride, her mother-in-law and brother-in-law tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are undergoing treatment,'' the Chief Medical Officer said. A medical camp has been set up in the village to test other people for COVID-19 infection, she said.

She also said the district has reported 3,673 COVID-19 cases so far, of whom 171 are active patients and are undergoing treatment, while 67 have succumbed to the disease..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

