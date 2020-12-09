Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovakia orders schools, most shops to shut from Dec 21 as COVID-19 cases rise

It introduced a requirement to show negative COVID-19 tests at hotels and ski lifts from Dec. 14 and ordered regular testing at large companies to start from Dec 28. "Unfortunately the situation has been worsening in the past days and it will continue to worsen in the coming days," Health Minister Marek Krajci said at a news conference.

Reuters | Bratislava | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:12 IST
Slovakia orders schools, most shops to shut from Dec 21 as COVID-19 cases rise
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Slovakia on Wednesday ordered schools and most shops closed for at least three weeks from Dec. 21 as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

The central European country also ordered outside seating at restaurants to end from Dec. 11, only allowing take-away. It introduced a requirement to show negative COVID-19 tests at hotels and ski lifts from Dec. 14 and ordered regular testing at large companies to start from Dec 28.

"Unfortunately the situation has been worsening in the past days and it will continue to worsen in the coming days," Health Minister Marek Krajci said at a news conference. "This Christmas holiday will be a test for our health system."

Prime Minister Igor Matovic said the restrictions would be lifted regionally depending on the local situation. Shops selling food and other basic goods will remain open. Hotel restaurants will be closed.

The European Union country of 5.5 million temporarily reduced the number of cases through two rounds of nation-wide testing at the end of October and start of November, but numbers of infections have crept up again to 2,564 on Tuesday. Overall, the country has recorded 121,796 cases and 1,038 deaths.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU drug regulator to use UK data on adverse effects in assessment of Pfizer vaccine

The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday.Britains medicine ...

146 fresh coronavirus cases detected in Assam

Assams COVID-19 tally went up to 2,14,165 on Wednesday after 146 fresh cases of infection were detected from various parts of the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The death toll increased to 998 with one m...

Canada approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, first shots expected next week

Canada on Wednesday approved its first COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way for doses of the Pfizer Inc shots to be delivered and administered across the country as soon as next week. Canada is the third country after Britain and Bahrain to g...

Delhi BJP files complaint with police against AAP leaders Sisodia, Pathak

The BJPs Delhi unit on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, alleging a conspiracy to kill leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations. Pathak, in a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020