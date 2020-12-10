Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel receives initial shipment of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Israel received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday and a distributor predicted the country would have enough for about a quarter of the population by the end of the year.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-12-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 00:42 IST
Israel receives initial shipment of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Israel received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday and a distributor predicted the country would have enough for about a quarter of the population by the end of the year. A cargo plane landed at Ben Gurion Airport carrying what officials said were tens of thousands of doses of Pfizer Inc. vaccines for a trial run of transportation and storage procedures.

"I believe in this vaccine. I expect that it will get the requisite (regulatory) approvals in the coming days," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an airport ceremony, adding that he intended to be the first Israeli to be vaccinated. Israel will begin administering the vaccines on Dec. 27 and is prepared to vaccinate 60,000 of Israel's 9 million citizens per day, Netanyahu said in a televised address later on Wednesday. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech agreed last month to provide Israel with 8 million doses of the vaccine, which Britain became the first country to administer on Tuesday.

Israel has also ordered vaccines from Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc.. An Israeli cabinet member said this week that the Pfizer vaccines would be administered first to the elderly and other high-risk populations.

An executive with distributor Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. said vaccines would arrive at greater pace during the course of the month. "We are talking about a huge estimated scope of 4 million vaccine (doses) by year's end," Teva Israel Chief Executive Yossi Ofek told Israel's Army Radio. A Teva spokeswoman said two vaccine doses would be required per person.

The Lancet medicine journal estimated in June that 22% of the global population are at "increased risk" of contracting COVID-19. Israel has reported 348,968 coronavirus cases and 2,932 deaths.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Lawsuits pile up as U.S. tackles Big Tech's market dominance

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a big coalition of U.S. states sued Facebook Inc on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law and should potentially be broken up. Facebook is the second big tech company to face a major legal antit...

Ethiopia shifts focus from war to economy, U.N. worries about Tigray

Ethiopias prime minister shifted focus away from war on Wednesday, opening a cross-border highway to Kenya at the opposite end of his country, while the United Nations voiced alarm at continuing fighting in the northern Tigray region.Abiy A...

Facebook faces U.S. lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state sued Facebook Inc on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law and should potentially be broken up. With the filing of the twin lawsuits, Facebook becomes the second big tech...

Italian parliament gives PM Conte green light to back ESM reform

Italys two houses of parliament gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to approve a contested reform of the euro zones bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism ESM, at an EU summit on Dec. 10-11. Las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020