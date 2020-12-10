Left Menu
Turkey says ready to procure Russia's COVID-19 vaccine if it meets criteria Turkey is ready to procure Russia's coronavirus vaccine if it meets Ankara's criteria, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, after an earlier report cited him as ruling out buying the Russian vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 05:24 IST
Britain's medicine regulator warned people with significant allergies not to get Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine after two people suffered adverse reactions, but was set to give more detailed guidance on Wednesday based on reviews of those cases. Starting with the elderly and frontline workers, Britain began mass vaccinating its population on Tuesday, part of a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history. Two small Iraqi oil wells set ablaze in 'terrorist attack', ministry says

Two wells in a small oilfield in northern Iraq were set ablaze by explosives on Wednesday in a "terrorist attack" but overall production from the field was not affected, the Oil Ministry and officials said Wednesday. The Oil Ministry gave no details about the assailants behind the explosive devices that targeted the wells in Khabbaz oilfield, 20 km (12 miles) southwest of Kirkuk.

Turkey is ready to procure Russia's coronavirus vaccine if it meets Ankara's criteria, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, after an earlier report cited him as ruling out buying the Russian vaccine. The Haberturk news website quoted Koca as saying Turkey had ruled out buying the Russian vaccine, as it did not meet "good laboratory practice" conditions. It did not say which Russian vaccine it was referring to, but Turkey has been conducting Phase III for "Sputnik V" .

Mexican Senate to delay law limiting prosecutors' role in hunt for disappeared

Following criticism from the United Nations, the Mexican Senate has postponed until 2021 a debate on a draft law that would limit the involvement of federal prosecutors in the search for missing people, the Senate media office said on Wedne...

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump would rather send 600 checks to Americans as part of a new coronavirus aid package than supplemental unemployment benefits, arguing that it would put more ...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesSunday deadline set for firm decision on Brexit talks httpson.ft.com37032OA PfizerBioNTech say ...

S.Korea reports 682 new coronavirus cases -KDCA

South Korea reported 682 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.The daily tally continued to inch closer to 700, a level not seen in nine months, despite stricter social distancing rules. ...
