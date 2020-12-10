Left Menu
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 97.64 lakh with 31,521 fresh cases

Indias COVID-19 caseload climbed to 97,67,371 with 31,521 fresh infections, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.53 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.74 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 09:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 97,67,371 with 31,521 fresh infections, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.53 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.74 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll rose to 1,41,772 with 412 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,53,306.

The active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 3,72,293 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 3.81 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,07,59,726 samples had been tested up to December 9 with 9,22,959 being tested on Wednesday.

The 412 new fatalities include 75 from Maharashtra, 50 from Delhi, 47 from West Bengal, 35 from Kerala, 26 from Haryana, 20 each from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. The total 1,41,772 deaths reported so far in the country include 47,902 from Maharashtra followed by 11,900 from Karnataka, 11,836 from Tamil Nadu, 9,813 from Delhi, 8,867 from West Bengal, 7,987 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,045 from Andhra Pradesh and 4,980 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. ''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

