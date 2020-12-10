Left Menu
Tokyo's daily infections top 600 for first time

Experts on Tokyos virus task force say the surge in infections has placed an added burden on hospitals, making it difficult for many of them to carry out treatment for ordinary patients.Tokyo reported 602 new cases Thursday, while the daily tally for the entire nation was 2,810.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:23 IST
Tokyo's daily infections top 600 for first time
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of new coronavirus infections in Japan's capital have topped 600 in a day for the first time. Experts on Tokyo's virus task force say the surge in infections has placed an added burden on hospitals, making it difficult for many of them to carry out treatment for ordinary patients.

Tokyo reported 602 new cases Thursday, while the daily tally for the entire nation was 2,810. Japan has reported 168,573 infections since the pandemic began, with 2,465 deaths. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is urging residents to avoid non-essential outings, especially senior citizens and their families. Tokyo has issued a request for drinking places to close early until December 17.

