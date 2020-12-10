Left Menu
Sweden registers record 7,935 new COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:41 IST
Sweden registers record 7,935 new COVID-19 cases

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a record 7,935 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Health Agency statistics showed.

The increase compared with a previous high of 7,240 daily cases recorded on Nov. 20.

Sweden registered 58 new deaths, taking the total to 7,354. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries.

