Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark widens coronavirus lockdown after record infections

Additionally, in order to increase testing capacity further, health authorities would pay privately-held laboratories to analyse tests, Heunicke said. In the last 24 hours, 3,132 new infections have been registered, a record for Denmark.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:28 IST
Denmark widens coronavirus lockdown after record infections

Denmark said on Thursday it will expand lockdown measures announced earlier this week to more cities, placing almost 80% of the population under the tight restrictions after registering its highest number of new daily infections yet.

"There is widespread infection throughout society and incipient pressure on the hospital system," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told reporters, adding a further rise in infections in the coming days is expected. From Friday, a lockdown initially imposed this week on 38 towns and cities will be expanded to 69 municipalities.

The lockdown, which already includes the capital Copenhagen, has shut bars, restaurants and museums in response to signs of a rapid rise in infections. Heunicke also said authorities would increase their testing capacity, already among the highest in the world per inhabitant, by introducing rapid tests to help trace infection chains.

Though less accurate than slower PCR tests, the quick tests produce results within 10-15 minutes. Additionally, in order to increase testing capacity further, health authorities would pay privately-held laboratories to analyse tests, Heunicke said.

In the last 24 hours, 3,132 new infections have been registered, a record for Denmark. More than 110,000 tests were performed, also a record. A total of 918 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Denmark, which has 5.8 million inhabitants.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New evidence suggests that Neanderthals buried their dead

Is the concept of the burial of dead exclusive to our species or was it something that our closest ancient relatives, the Neanderthals practised A new study indicates in favour of the latter hypothesis, but some scientists still remain a sc...

Karnataka deputy CM presents 140 g gold crown to chief secy

Karnatakas Deputy Chief Minister Govinda Karajola donated a crown of 140g gold to Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar in Bengaluru on Thursday. The golden crown was gifted to the Deputy CM by the villagers of Karajola.In a Tweet roughly translate...

Madhuri Dixit gives Rihanna Fenty twist to viral 'Elf on Shelf' challenge

Actor Madhuri Dixit on Thursday treated fans with her post on the viral Elf on Shelf trend and gave it Riri on Madhuri twist. The trend went viral when scores of Hollywoods brightest stars including Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer...

EU grants 113 mln euros in COVID-19 aid for Bangladeshi garment workers

EU countries will contribute more than 100 million euros to a Bangladeshi welfare programme to aid thousands of garment workers hit by job losses and pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Thursday.The EU is the bigges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020