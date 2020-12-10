Coronavirus: 3,824 new cases in Maha; 5,008 recover, 70 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached 18,68,172 with the addition of 3,824 cases, a state health official said. As the virus claimed the lives of 70 patients during the day, the fatality count went up to 47,972, he said.

A total of 5,008 patients were discharged on Thursday, which pushed the recovery count of the state to 17,47,199. The number of active cases in Maharashtra is now 71,910.

Mumbai city reported 798 fresh cases, due to which its overall case count went up to 2,88,696, while its death toll climbed to 10,942, of which 13 were reported on Thursday. Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,441 new cases, which took the total count to 6,45,149. A total of 18,671 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The number of cases in Pune division stood at 4,65,347 and deaths at 11,009, while Nashik division's cumulative tally reached 2,52,648 and death toll 4,646, he said. Kolhapur division has so far reported 1,14,852 cases and 3,917 deaths, Aurangabad division 69,596 cases and 1,765 deaths, Latur division 76,600 cases and 2,320 deaths, Akola division 60,635 cases and 1,447 deaths, Nagpur division 1,81,512 cases and 4,071 death, the official said.

