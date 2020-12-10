Russia agrees with Argentina to supply 10 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine

... ...
The farmers who have been agitating for the past two weeks against the new agri laws on Thursday announced that they will block railway tracks if their demands are not met by the government. The farmer unions, which held a meeting on Thursd...
A leopard that had fallen into a well at a village in Maharashtras Gondia district was rescued on Thursday after five hours of efforts and released back into the wild, a forest official said. The incident occurred in Vadegaon Railway villag...
Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had resolved issues faced by some users while sending or receiving messages on Messenger, Instagram and its office collaboration service Workplace.Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed earlier in t...
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed the officials to increase the number of testings for the detection of COVID-19, and ensure that arrangements are made for a smooth vaccination programme in the state. He said scalin...