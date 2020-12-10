Left Menu
UK records 20,964 new cases of COVID-19, highest since mid-November

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:42 IST
Britain recorded 20,964 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily increase since mid-November, government data showed.

The figure is a sharp increase from 16,578 the day before. The data also showed 516 deaths on Thursday, compared to 533 on Wednesday.

