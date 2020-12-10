UK records 20,964 new cases of COVID-19, highest since mid-November

... ...
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, on Thursday to lead the White Houses domestic policy council as part of a flurry of appointments to his developing administ...
Southern European bond yields rose from record lows, leading a rise in euro-area borrowing costs on Thursday after the European Central Bank delivered a fresh stimulus package that appeared to be broadly in line with market expectations. Th...
Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday refuted allegations levelled against him by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on the huge expenses incurred over the State Assembly complexs renovation and said works were done at a lower ...
The farmers who have been agitating for the past two weeks against the new agri laws on Thursday announced that they will block railway tracks if their demands are not met by the government. The farmer unions, which held a meeting on Thursd...