Punjab on Thursday reported 28 more deaths due to COVID-19, as the toll crossed the 5,000-mark, while 635 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,58,556, according to a medical bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:07 IST
Punjab sees 28 more COVID deaths, 635 new cases

Punjab on Thursday reported 28 more deaths due to COVID-19, as the toll crossed the 5,000-mark, while 635 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,58,556, according to a medical bulletin. Six new fatalities were reported from Mohali; four each from Amritsar and Hoshiarpur; three each from Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala; two from Sangrur and one each from Barnala, Mansa and Moga, the bulletin said.

The new fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,007 in Punjab. The state has 7,423 active COVID-19 cases, according to the bulletin.

Among the fresh COVID-19 cases, Jalandhar reported 134, followed by 69 each in Mohali and Amritsar and 63 in Patiala. A total of 503 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the recovery count to 1,46,126, according to the bulletin.

Twenty critical patients are on ventilator support while 136 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 34,42,386 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD CK

