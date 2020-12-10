Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to boost COVID-19 testing in children as London risks new restrictions

Every secondary school student in several London boroughs will be tested for COVID-19 as the government tries to tackle a rise in cases that has given London the highest prevalence for the virus in England, risking new restrictions. Case rates per 100,000 people in London stood at 191.8, according to data from Public Health England (PHE) released on Thursday, putting the city ahead of regions that have stricter rules in place, such as the West Midlands.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:29 IST
UK to boost COVID-19 testing in children as London risks new restrictions

Every secondary school student in several London boroughs will be tested for COVID-19 as the government tries to tackle a rise in cases that has given London the highest prevalence for the virus in England, risking new restrictions.

Case rates per 100,000 people in London stood at 191.8, according to data from Public Health England (PHE) released on Thursday, putting the city ahead of regions that have stricter rules in place, such as the West Midlands. Under the tier system brought in when a month-long national lockdown in England ended on Dec. 2, all hospitality outlets except for takeaway orders must close in areas in tier 3.

The capital is currently in tier 2, avoiding the more restrictive category into which large swathes of England were placed, but could now face new rules in the coming days. "I am particularly concerned about the number of cases in London, Kent and Essex. Cases are rising and in many areas (are) already high," health minister Matt Hancock told a news conference.

"We've decided to put in place an immediate plan for testing all secondary school-aged children in the seven worst affected boroughs of London, in parts of Essex that border London and parts of Kent." Britain has Europe's highest death toll from COVID-19, with more than 62,000 fatalities. Official data on Thursday showed that the economic recovery from the pandemic had almost ground to a halt because of the impact of restrictions which barred people from socialising in pubs and restaurants.

PHE said cases at a national level had plateaued, and the rate of infection had fallen in central and northeastern England, areas which had been placed in tier 3. There has been discontent about the tier system from lawmakers in the ruling Conservative party, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised it would be reviewed on Dec. 16, holding out the possibility some areas would move to lower categories with fewer restrictions.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-As Brexit transition period ends, what does that mean for airlines?

Britains status quo transition period with the European Union will end at 2300 GMT on Dec. 31.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a strong possibility Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of...

ANALYSIS-U.S. blessing Facebook deals complicates lawsuit demanding Instagram sale

A U.S. lawsuit that could lead to the break-up of Facebook Incs social media empire may be hindered by the governments role in the companys monopoly building, and a recent dearth of similar cases, legal experts said.In twin lawsuits on Wedn...

Pfizer plans to file for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it planned to file for full U.S. approval of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by April next year, even as the vaccine awaits emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The remarks we...

BRIEF-Mastercard Says Use Of Its Cards At Pornhub Is Being Terminated- NYT Columnist Tweet

MASTERCARD SAYS USE OF ITS CARDS AT PORNHUB IS BEING TERMINATED- NYT COLUMNIST TWEET MASTERCARD SAYS CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE POTENTIAL ILLEGAL CONTENT ON OTHER WEBSITES - NYT COLUMNIST TWEET MASTERCARD SAYS INVESTIGATION ON PORNHUB OVER P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020