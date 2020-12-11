Left Menu
Bengal reports 46 more COVID deaths, 2,801 new cases

The number of active cases at present is 23,451.Of the fresh fatalities, 19 were reported from Kolkata and 13 from North 24 Parganas district, the bulletin said. The 2,801 new positive cases included 622 in Kolkata and 613 in North 24 Parganas.In the last 24 hours, 42,152 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state taking the total number of such tests to 62,98,040, the bulletin said..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 01:36 IST
Bengal reports 46 more COVID deaths, 2,801 new cases

West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll went up to 8,916 after 46 people succumbed to the disease on Thursday, while 2,801 fresh cases of infection took the tally 5,13,752, the health department said in a bulletin here. The discharge rate of coronavirus patients in the state improved to 93.70 per cent after 2,951 recoveries were registered on Thursday.

So far, 4,81,385 people have been cured of the disease, the bulletin said. The number of active cases at present is 23,451.

Of the fresh fatalities, 19 were reported from Kolkata and 13 from North 24 Parganas district, the bulletin said. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts of the state.

Of the 46 deaths, 42 were caused by comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. The 2,801 new positive cases included 622 in Kolkata and 613 in North 24 Parganas.

In the last 24 hours, 42,152 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state taking the total number of such tests to 62,98,040, the bulletin said..

