South Korea reports 689 new coronavirus cases - KDCA

Yu Yuguangs heart beats faster every time he stands on his roof, eyes trained to the sky waiting for one of his pigeons to pass through the trap door of its home loft.Those are the most intense and enjoyable moments of a pigeon race, says Y...
A top coronavirus adviser to President-elect Joe Biden delivered a stern holiday message to Americans on Thursday - no Christmas parties - and warned they face a COVID-19 siege for weeks to come despite the latest moves toward U.S. governme...
The United States believes reports of Eritrean military involvement in Ethiopias Tigray region are credible, a State Department spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday, despite denials by both nations. We are aware of credible reports of Erit...
British actress Barbara Windsor, known for her role as landlady Peggy Mitchell in the soap EastEnders, has died aged 83, British media reported on Friday, citing a statement from her husband.It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that m...