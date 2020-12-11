Ladakh reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory of Ladakh has reported 26 new cases during the last 24 hours pushing the infection tally to 9,071, an official bulletin said on Friday. All the new cases were reported from Leh, it said

The number of people, who were successfully treated for the infection, has gone up to 8,172 after 70 more patients were discharged on Friday - 59 in Leh and 11 in Kargil, the officials said

A total of 122 deaths were reported from Ladakh including 79 in Leh district and 43 in Kargil district, it said. The number of active cases stands at 777 including 666 in Leh and 111 in Kargil, the bulletin said.