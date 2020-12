BRIEF-AstraZeneca To Explore COVID-19 Vaccine Combination With Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA - DEVELOPING VERSATILE IMMUNISATION PROGRAMMES AGAINST COVID-19 THROUGH POTENTIAL VACCINE COMBINATIONS

* ASTRAZENECA - CONSIDERING HOW IT CAN ASSESS HETEROLOGOUS COMBINATIONS OF DIFFERENT VACCINES * ASTRAZENECA - WILL SOON BEGIN EXPLORING WITH GAMALEYA RESEARCH INSTITUTE IN RUSSIA TO UNDERSTAND WHETHER TWO ADENOVIRUS-BASED VACCINES CAN BE COMBINED.

* ASTRAZENECA - IT IS ALSO LIKELY THAT COMBINING VACCINES MAY LEAD TO IMPROVED IMMUNITY OVER A LONGER-PERIOD OF TIME Source text: (https://bit.ly/33Z9umP) Further company coverage: