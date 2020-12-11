Meghalaya CM tests positive for COVID-19
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday has tested positive for COVID-19, health official said. The chief minister also took to Twitter to make the announcement.I have tested positive for Covid19. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested.
''I have tested positive for #Covid_19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe,'' he tweeted. Earlier, his cabinet colleagues -- Health Minister AL Hek and Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar -- had also tested positive for the viral infection.
