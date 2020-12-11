Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya CM tests positive for COVID-19

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday has tested positive for COVID-19, health official said. The chief minister also took to Twitter to make the announcement.I have tested positive for Covid19. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:18 IST
Meghalaya CM tests positive for COVID-19

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday has tested positive for COVID-19, health official said. The chief minister also took to Twitter to make the announcement.

''I have tested positive for #Covid_19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe,'' he tweeted. Earlier, his cabinet colleagues -- Health Minister AL Hek and Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar -- had also tested positive for the viral infection.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One million Indian doctors on strike to protest surgeries by traditional practitioners

Around a million doctors in India went on a day-long strike on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic to protest against a new federal government rule that allows practitioners of the traditional science of Ayurveda to perform minor surgeries...

Erdogan says U.S. sanctions would 'disrespect' Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday U.S. sanctions over Turkeys purchase of Russian S-400 missiles would be disrespectful of a NATO ally, after sources said Washington was poised to take the step likely to worsen bilateral relations.Tur...

UK Supreme Court enables $18.5 bln class action against Mastercard

A 14 billion pound 18.5 billion class action against Mastercard for allegedly overcharging more than 46 million people in Britain over a 15-year period was on Friday given the green light by the UK Supreme Court. The judgment dismisses an a...

EXPLAINER-Why green hydrogen is finally getting its day in the sun

Hydrogen has taken off this year as the future green fuel of choice, with governments and businesses betting big that the universes most abundant element can help fight climate change. More than 150 billion worth of green hydrogen projects ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020