Any vaccine adverse effects up to national agencies to review - WHO

Any adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines is for national authorities to review, a WHO spokeswoman said on Friday, in response to questions on Britain's regulatory agency warning people with a history of anaphylaxis not to take the Pfizer jab.

"People should not be too anxious," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

The World Health Organization is reviewing data from phase 3 trials of many COVID-19 vaccine candidates, she said. It has not yet issued emergency use authorisation for any vaccines, but "the primary thing we look at is safety", she added.