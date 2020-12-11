COVID-19: AP crosses 2 lakh tests per million population

Amaravati, Dec 11 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Friday crossed another milestone in COVID-19 management as it accomplished over two lakh sample tests per million population (TPM). A gross of 1,06,99,622 tests for coronavirus had been done in the state so far at the rate of 2,00,367 per million, turning out an overall positivity rate of 8.17 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh is the only major state to cross the two lakh TPM while Kerala is behind with 1.89 lakh and Karnataka 1.80 lakh, government data here showed. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, 64,425 tests were carried out and that turned out 520 positives for COVID-19, taking the states infection count to 8,74,515.

Only two fresh deaths were reported while 519 more patients recovered from the infection, the latest bulletin said. The gross recoveries now touched 8,62,230 and the deaths 7,049, according to the bulletin.

The active caseload was 5,236, a mere 0.6 per cent. Chittoor reported the highest 108 new coronavirus cases in a day while all other districts saw less than 100 each.

In fact, five districts added less than 20 new cases each. Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh fatality each, the bulletin said.