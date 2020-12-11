49 pc of COVID-19 patients who died in Indore diabetic: Study

Of the 803 patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19 till December 10 in Indore district, 49 per cent were diabetic, according to an analysis of fatality figures conducted by a senior Madhya Pradesh health department official. Indore, a commercial hub, is the worst coronavirus- affected district in the state, recording 47,839 cases so far (till Dec 10).

Forty nine per cent of the people who have died from coronavirus in the district so far were suffering from diabetes, Anil Dongre, head of Indore's screening team for COVID-19, said on Friday, citing his analysis. In the wake of a spurt in cases of the respiratory disease, people suffering from diabetes should be extra careful, he said, adding they should follow a regimen to keep their sugar level in check.

Of the 803 COVID-19 patients who have died so far (till Dec 10), 43 per cent suffered from high blood pressure, 26.50 per cent had BP and sugar problems, 15 per cent were heart patients and 9.5 per cent asthmatics, Dongre said. The first case of the coronavirus in the district, having a population of around 35 lakh, was recorded on March 24.

Of the total patients, 42,036 have recovered from the infection, officials said. Dongre said 5,000 COVID-19 patients are currently under treatment at homes and in hospitals in the district.