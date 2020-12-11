Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA says working to authorize Pfizer vaccine fast

Pfizer has asked that the two-dose vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech, be approved for use in people aged 16 to 85. The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed so that they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:59 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA says working to authorize Pfizer vaccine fast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it was working rapidly to finalize and issue an emergency use authorization for Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.

A panel of outside advisers to the FDA on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of the vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a country that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19. Pfizer has asked that the two-dose vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech, be approved for use in people aged 16 to 85.

The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed so that they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution. (https://bit.ly/2W47i9l) The vaccine, which was shown to be 95% effective in preventing the disease in a late-stage trial, was approved in Britain earlier this month, and people there began receiving the shots on Tuesday.

Bahrain and Canada have also authorized the vaccine, and Canada expects to start inoculations next week.

Also Read: Germany extends limited lockdown until December 20

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We took note of China's statement it strictly observes bilateral agreements and is committed to resolve border issue through talks: MEA.

We took note of Chinas statement it strictly observes bilateral agreements and is committed to resolve border issue through talks MEA....

Impressive performance by Rajiv Sethu as motorcycle racing national opens

Chennai, Dec 11 PTI International rider Rajiv Sethu posted an impressive win in the first race of the Pro-Stock 165cc class ahead of Eneos Honda Erula Racing teammate Mathana Kumar as the MRF-MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championsh...

Gulmarg, Pahalgam only places in Kashmir with sub-zero night temperatures

Gulmarg and Pahalgam were the only places in Kashmir which recorded sub-zero night temperatures on Friday, even as the MeT office predicted moderate rains or snowfall over the higher reaches of the Union Territory from tonight. The minimum ...

Mexico's senior Catholic leader backs civil unions for gay couples

The Mexican Catholic Churchs highest-ranking bishop agrees with recent comments by Pope Francis in support of civil unions for gay couples, the prelate told Reuters.Mexico is the second-biggest Catholic country after Brazil with around 80 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020