Germany extends limited lockdown until December 20

Germany prolongs the coronavirus-linked restrictions until December 20, while the limitations of social contacts are likely to be in place until January, Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference after the meeting with minister-presidents of federal states.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 26-11-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 08:49 IST
Germany extends limited lockdown until December 20
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany prolongs the coronavirus-linked restrictions until December 20, while the limitations of social contacts are likely to be in place until January, Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference after the meeting with minister-presidents of federal states. The decision was first announced by the Minister-President of the federal state Saxony-Anhalt Reiner Haseloff.

"The clear statement of the federation and federal states says that we cannot lift the restrictions in late November," Merkel said on late Wednesday, adding that the limited lockdown is likely to be extended until December 20. The chancellor stressed that the limitations of social contacts would be withdrawn earlier than in January only in case of a sharp decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

"We also share an opinion that the due to the high number of new cases ... the restrictions must remain in place until the beginning of January if we do not see an unexpected decrease in the number of infections to less than 50 people per 100,000 [within seven days]," Merkel added. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 60.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.41 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Germany has registered 983,312 coronavirus cases so far, with about 15,000 fatalities, JHU says. (ANI/Sputnik)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

