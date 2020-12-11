Goa records 104 new COVID-19 cases; 130 recoveries

The coronavirus caseload in Goa reached 49,235, after 104 persons tested positive for the infection on Friday, an official from the state health department said. At least 130 patients were discharged from various hospitals, while no casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

With this, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 47,345 and the toll stood at 703, he said. The coastal state is now left with 1,187 active cases, the official said, adding that 1,644 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 49,235, new cases 104, death toll 703, discharged 47,345, active cases 1,187, samples tested till date 3,67,818..